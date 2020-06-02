Dairy and pantry items to be given out
SUNY COBLESKILL — The second Dairy and Pantry Drive-through will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, June 4, in SUNY Cobleskill’s commuter parking lot, next to Kelley’s Agway on Route 7, west. To avoid traffic congestion, patrons are asked not to arrive before 10 a.m.
Open to all community members, the event is sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill, in cooperation with the Schoharie County Farm Bureau, Cobleskill Elks, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, community volunteers and industry donors.
According to a media release, at the first drive-through on May 1, volunteers distributed more than 20,000 pounds of food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 120 gallons of milk from Mountainside Farms of Roxbury and a pallet of cereal from Price Chopper of Cobleskill to 350 patrons on site. Bundles to the homes of 30 patrons who could not participate in person were delivered.
Patrons will be directed to drive-through a distribution area and stop parade-style at each pallet.
Food products will be placed into vehicles by volunteers.
There is a limit of one of each product per car, while supply lasts.
The bundle will include a variety of dairy, frozen items, shelf-stable products and donations from Dairy Farmers of America and Cabot Creamery.
Patrons will be required to remain in their vehicles and maintain social distancing and public health practices throughout the event.
In addition to the drive-through, limited delivery by members of the Cobleskill Elks will be available on a first come, first served basis to those in the area who do not have the ability to participate in person.
Requests for delivery may be emailed to Lisa Wayman at waymanl88@yahoo.com and must include name, full address, phone number and a reason for request. If the request can be accommodated, a confirmation email will be sent. The deadline to submit requests is midnight Tuesday, June 2.
