Loan forgiveness to be addressed
A Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Application workshop will be sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County on Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, June 11.
According to a media release, 72 Delaware County agriculture producers received $1.66 million from the PPP, a loan program backed by the Small Business Administration
Farm Business Management Senior Resource Educator Mariane Kiraly will review ways for applicants to keep track of their draw amounts, payroll and allowable expenses during the workshop.
As further stated in the release, proper recording keeping is important if forgiveness is to be granted.
The program will be taped and made available later on CCE’s YouTube channel.
The meeting may be accessed at http://bit.ly/PPPjune11 using the identification number 951 0599 5975 and passcode cce2021.
Email mk129@cornell.edu for more information.
