A Value Added Producer Grant information webinar will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, by the Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship in Oneonta.

According to a media release, agricultural producers may participate in value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products.

Denise Quinn of the USDA will offer a brief overview of the application process for the upcoming 2022 VAPG.

To view the 2021 VAPG details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4d6rtdv.

To register for the webinar, visit www.cadefarms.org/workshops-webinars

 Call 607-433-2545 for more information. 

