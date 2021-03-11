Retirement series available to farmers
HAMDEN — “Push the Pencil to Make Retirement From Farming a Reality” will be presented online by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, March 19 and 26.
According to a media release, participants will be shown how to assess their financial resources, match those resources with a standard of living, evaluate the best way to sell assets and consider specific rules revolving around Social Security, individual retirement accounts and annuities.
Speakers will include Gabriel Gurley of NYFarmNet, Cornell Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management Senior Resource Educator Mariane Kiraly and Owen Kennedy of Farm Family Insurance.
The program is free. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link needed to join the program. Registration at http://bit.ly/FarmRetire is due by Friday, March 12, to guarantee receipt of worksheets and other materials.
In addition to CCE Delaware County, the program is sponsored by NYFarmNet and the Watershed Agricultural Council.
