Funds for college available locally
Farm Credit East, a member-owned lending cooperative, is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors and college students with career aspirations in agriculture, commercial fishing and the forest products industries from across the association’s seven-state territory. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
According to a media release, the Farm Credit East scholarship program is for students who are college bound this fall. Candidates must have a permanent home address within the area served by Farm Credit East and cannot be a past recipient. Applicants may indicate if they would like to be considered for designated diversity scholarships.
Visit FarmCreditEast.com/Scholarship for more information.
Farm Credit East is a member-owned cooperative with 20 offices in its service area, including one outside Cooperstown on state Highway 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.