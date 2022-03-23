Two scholarships aimed at ag majors
BOVINA CENTER — The Livestock Foundation will offer two $1,000 scholarships to 2022 Delaware County high school graduates who plan to attend a college or university in pursuit of a career in agriculture.
Students must complete the application form at livestockfoundation.org and email a 500 word essay to info@livestockfoundation.org that explains why have they chosen to pursue a career in agriculture. The area of agriculture that applicants plan to study and why it is important to local farming should be included in the essay.
Applications and essays are due by May 31. Awards will be announced by June 15. Email info@livestock foundation.org for more information.
