Farm conservation funding available
COBLESKILL — The Schoharie County Soil and Water Conservation District’s farm conservation mini-grant program will provide limited funds for small-scale agricultural management practices designed to reduce sediment, erosion and non-point source pollution from entering the waters of Schoharie County.
According to a media release, some examples of common conservation practices that could be implemented on farms under the program are access roads, animal trails and walkways, roof water collection, diversion of farmsteads or fields, fuel storage tanks, heavy use area protection, stream crossings and milkhouse waste collection systems.
All projects submitted for funding will require a sight visit by district staff, then prioritized based on environmental benefits by the board of directors of the Schoharie County Soil and Water Conservation District.
All practices must be implemented by Dec. 31. Farms will need to provide a schedule F if selected for funding.
Call 518-823-4535 or email l.kuehnle@schoharieswcd.org for more information and an application. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. April 30.
