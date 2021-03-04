CNY dairy event set over two days
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 2021 Central New York Dairy Day program will be free and held virtually from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, March 9 and 11. The theme will be “Raising and Keeping Profitable Cows in Your Herd Longer.”
According to a media release, two presentations will be held each day. Tuesday’s sessions will include “Older Cows Make More Milk and More Money” and “Genetics Plays a Role, But How You Feed and Care for Your Calves and Heifers Sets the Stage for their Lifetime Productivity.” Thursdays will include “Hoof Health and Care; Practices and Strategies to Keep Your Herd Moving,” and Strategies to Get Old Cows Pregnant.” A sponsored trade show will be held both days.
The required registration may be completed online at tinyurl.com/ymd3sw7z, or by mailing CCE of Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5, Herkimer, NY 13350. If registering by mail, participants must provide an email address. The deadline to register is Monday, March 8.
Call 315-866-7920 for more information.
