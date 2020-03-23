Farm succession webinar set
A regional farm succession webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 and April 7, online via Zoom.
The fee for the two-part series is $25 per farm.
Key topics will include determining if a farm is transferable, family communications, tax implications and legal considerations.
Program sponsors include Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, the Watershed Agricultural Council and NY FarmNet.
Registration and payment may be completed online at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/farmsuccession_212. A link will be emailed to participants once they have registered allowing them to join the webinar.
Contact Mariane Kiraly at 607-865-6531, or mk129@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.