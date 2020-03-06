Meetings to address cattle reproduction
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County educators April Wright Lucas and James Romack invite farmers to join them and guest speakers for a day of dairy cattle reproduction education. Meetings will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Albano Farm in Stamford and Thursday, March 18, at Holley-Hill Farm in Walton.
The agenda will be the same for both meetings. Wright Lucas will present Key Nutritional Components to Support Reproduction.
Jess Arrigan and Chris Camann will present Managing the Transition Cow for Optimal Fertility. Arrigan will speak in Stamford and Camann in Walton.
Presentations will resume after lunch with Scott Zehr of Premier Select Sires who will talk about Heat Detection and the use of Activity Monitors for Tie and Free Stall Barns. Romack of CCE Delaware and Teddy DeDominicis of Premier Select Sires will address why Proper AI Protocols Make a Difference. Rob Lynch of Cornell’s PRO-DAIRY Program will present the Importance of Record Keeping and Analysis to Trouble Shoot Low Conception.
Contact Kim Holden at 607-865-7090 or kmh19@cornell.edu for more information and to preregister by Thursday, March 12.
