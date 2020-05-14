Tamarack boards available locally
ROSEBOOM — Waller Tree Farm, above Belvedere Lake in Roseboom, plans to offer on-site-milled tamarack boards that can be used to build raised victory garden beds in late May.
According to a media release, the rot-resistant wood with natural preservatives will be available two days for on-site pickup, as well as for a longer period daily at local garden centers including Carefree Gardens and the Mount Vision Garden Center.
Waller Tree Farm is defined as a sustainable managed tree farm. Waller is working with forester Nathan Waterfield. He will mill the 90 year old logs for an order for barn construction, raised bed lumber for the Waller Tree Farm project and for any other uses buyers may request.
Orders may be placed with family farm representative Sydney Waller at 607-547-5327 for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, May 23 and 30, and any day by appointment, starting Wednesday, May 20, weather permitting.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program and a local food pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.