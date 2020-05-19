Masks and sanitizer to be distributed
Free personal protective items will be made available to farms and agribusinesses this week at two locations, including Oneonta.
According to a media release, farmers and agribusiness owners, their family members, friends or neighbors are encouraged to attend one of the two scheduled distributions.
With concern for the health and safety of agriculture workers and consumers because of COVID-19, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, in partnership with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, will distribute face masks and hand sanitizer in an effort to ensure clean, safe food production, harvesting and distribution.
This week's distribution will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21, car-side from the South Gate entrance of Sunshine Fairgrounds in Cobleskill and at Northern Eagle Beverages at 41 Browne St. in Oneonta.
Preregistration is requested at CCESchoharie-Otsego.org. Recipients are required to wear face masks.
Email schoharie@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.