Dairy ambassador to be named Sunday
GILBERTSVILLE — The annual Otsego County Dairy Promotion banquet will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Baptist Church in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, in addition to naming a new dairy ambassador, a check for $1,000 will be presented to the Otsego County Food Coalition from last year’s Fill a Glass With Hope campaign. Sponsored by American Dairy Association North East, Fill a Glass With Hope donations allow food pantries to be able to purchase dairy products.
ADANE also sponsors the Dairy Ambassador program, formerly referred to as the Dairy Princess program.
The ADANE board made the decision late last year to change to a more gender-neutral way of having the younger generation address the public about the dairy industry. They eliminated the royalty aspect by changing the name and doing away with crowns and sashes.
Snacks, cake and milk punch will be served at the banquet.
