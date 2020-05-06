Loans available to ag businesses
The Economic Injury Disaster Loans portal re-opened Monday, May 4, for agricultural businesses only, according to a newsletter issued as a special alert to agricultural producers and the media by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship. An unprecedented number of submissions reportedly caused the portal to be shut down.
Applications, which have been streamlined, may be filed at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/ with the Small Business Administration for loans set up through the CARES Act forgivable for up to $10,000.
EIDL loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of a disaster’s impact. For loans more than $10,000 the interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses. Loans are offered with long-term repayments to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years and terms are determined on a case-by-case basis.
Applications already submitted will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Any agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL application through the streamlined application portal before the legislative change, SBA will process the applications without the need to re-apply.
The new eligibility was made possible in the latest round of funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agricultural businesses include those businesses engaged in the production of food and fiber, ranching and raising of livestock, aquaculture and all other farming and agricultural related industries.
All eligible agricultural businesses with 500 or fewer employees wishing to apply are encouraged to begin preparing their business financial information which is a requirement of the application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.