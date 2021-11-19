Tickets available to CADE gathering
ONEONTA — The Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship will kick off Sowing Seeds, a fundraising campaign with food, drinks and live music, at its 30th anniversary celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonewall at the Meredith at 4206 Turnpike Road in Delhi.
According to a media release, the event will feature an auction with local food and beverage baskets and two certified grass fed 18 month old black Angus heifers donated by Orinoco Farms and Cattle Products in East Meredith. The two heifers will be donated to a beginning farmer in the area, and proceeds will go to CADE.
The fundraising campaign honors the memory of CADE founder Gary Turits who died in 2018 and has a goal of $300,000.
Tickets for the celebration are available at www.cadefarms.org/about-1-1.
More information on Sowing Seeds is available at www.cadefarms.org/about-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.