Garden directory to be published
Otsego Master Gardeners will collaborate with a team of graduate students enrolled in the SUNY Oneonta Cooperstown Graduate Program Science Museum Studies track to compile a directory of regional public ornamental and educational gardens, community food-producing initiatives and horticultural interpretation and therapy programs for public distribution.
According to a media release, included will be gardens at schools, libraries, clinics, hospitals, retirement and rehabilitation centers, historic sites, museums, churches, colleges, food banks, community sites and state and local parks. Horticultural assets in the four-county region of Delaware, Herkimer, Otsego and Schoharie, will be the focus of the project.
All garden entities may participate in the directory. Descriptions of gardens and contact information may be sent to Otsego Master Gardener Pati Grady at patigrady71@gmail.com, or call her at 607-435-2105.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or email mastergardener-otsego@cornell.edu for more information.
