Speakers to address sheep production
An Introduction to Sheep Production will be presented by the Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team as an online series from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 1, 8, and 15 for $15.
According to a media release, the series will include three guest speakers. One will address the basics of sheep production, another will cover nutrition and the last will delve into solar grazing.
The required registration may be completed online no later than Saturday, Oct. 30, at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=1720.
Call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County at 315-866-7920 for more information.
