Program’s focus is keeping farms safe
The New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health has created a matching fund program for farms in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, along with Tioga, to help pay for supplies and equipment needed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading on farming operations.
According to a media release, after completing an application, farmers will meet with a NYCAMH ag safety educator wand arrive at suggested prevention measures that best meet their specific needs. The Stop Covid On Your Farm program allows for a receipt-based reimbursement of 50% up to $1,500.
The program is being funded with a grant from the Community Foundation for South Central New York.
NYCAMH’s Director Julie Sorensen stated in the release that farmers “have had the unenviable task of looking for ways to stay open while keeping workers safe.”
The program application is available online at nycamh.org/about/funding-opportunities.php. Call 800-343-7527 or e-mail stopCOVIDonfarms@bassett.org for more information.
Area CCE to present annual work report
The annual meeting of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
According to a media release, the Zoom meeting will include a report of the work and accomplishments of the organization, especially its COVID-19 response. Educational efforts and outcomes and 4-H program highlights will be included. The ballot for at-large board members and program advisory committee members will be presented during the meeting. All members may cast ballots.
Participants are asked to register online at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/annual-meeting. After registering, an online link to the meeting will be emailed to them.
Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org, call CCE at 518-234-4303 ext. 111, or 607-547-2537 ext. 0, for more information.
