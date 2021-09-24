Cooperative willing to assist ag teachers
Farm Credit East is accepting applications from Northeast agricultural educators to support their attendance at institutes offered by the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education.
According to a media release, scholarships will cover up to $1,000. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
CASE, a project of the National Council for Agricultural Education, managed by the National Association of Agricultural Educators, has developed high school courses that integrate science, technology, engineering and math concepts with hands-on, inquiry-based learning.
The institutes provide professional development for educators to offer the coursework in high school classrooms. CASE also offers an agricultural business curriculum developed with support from Farm Credit East.
CASE institutes will be available in October, with registration opening in December. Visit case4learning.org to learn more.
Since 2009, CASE has certified 3,091 teachers from 46 states and the Virgin Islands, including 198 teachers from the Northeast states Farm Credit East serves.
Educators must teach in a school district within Farm Credit East’s seven state territory and must teach, or plan to teach, agriculture or natural resources courses to be eligible for a Farm Credit East CASE scholarship.
Visit FarmCreditEast.com/AgEducator for more information and to apply.
Farm Credit East is a member-owned cooperative with 20 offices in its service area, including one outside Cooperstown on state Highway 80 open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Its headquarters are in Enfield, Connecticut.
