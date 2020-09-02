Farms and markets promoted in guide
An online promotion of farm product sales took the place of Family Farm Day visits this year, according to a media release from Family Farm Day organizer Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. The event, scheduled for Aug. 29, was canceled some time ago because of the pandemic.
Created to promote agriculture awareness and help farmers build stronger customer bases, Family Farm Day 2020 grew into an online farm-sourced food guide. As a result, farms and farmers’ markets have reportedly been selling most everything produced and sales are expected to be robust for the remainder of the season. Products are being sold at retail and wholesale farm stores, roadside, u-pick and self-serve stands and online. Some providers may also ship or deliver.
CCE Agriculture and Horticulture Programs Leader David Cox stated in the release that customer interest in the local food supply began to grow considerably when COVID-19 hit in March.
Customers are encouraged to make contact with the growers and producers listed in the online guide for their farm product purchasing. Most of the farms and markets listed are from Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Two are from New Berlin and South New Berlin in nearby Chenango County.
The 2020 Guide to Area Farms and Farmers’ Markets is available in a portable document format at www.FamilyFarmDay.org. Any updates to it will be posted on social media, according to the release.
Contact CCE at 518-234-4303, ext. 111, or email schoharie@cornell.edu for more information.
