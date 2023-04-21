Farmers’ Market looking to expand
WALTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension, sponsors of the Walton Farmers’ Market, is looking to expand the number of produce vendors this season.
According to a media release, the Walton Farmers’ Market participates in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, redeeming produce coupons for WIC clients and senior citizens, and also participates in the Produce Prescription Program which provides coupons for UHS clients to purchase fruits and vegetables.
This season the Walton Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly on Fridays from July 7 to Sept. 29.
Interested vendors are asked to contact Maegan Freeman at 607-865-6531 or mef265@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.