Agritourism day deadlines May 12
Registration is underway for Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 11th annual Family Farm Day on Saturday, Aug. 26.
According to a media release, the event designed to keep agriculture in the public dialogue, provides farm and related business owners the opportunity to introduce consumers to their products, generate farm-gate sales, build long-term customer bases, and share their stories.
Family Farm Day is an agritourism collaboration that includes CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties, CCE Delaware County, Delaware County Tourism, Destination Marketing Corporation – Otsego & Schoharie Co. Tourism, as well as local chambers of commerce, county Farm Bureaus, local farmers, and sponsors.
Registration from repeat participants will be accepted online through Friday, May 12. Newcomers are advised to contact their county’s Cooperative Extension coordinators to confirm eligibility.
Visit www.familyfarmday.org for more information and to register.
