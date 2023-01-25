Seed Swap Day set for Saturday
Master Gardener Volunteers in the counties of Schoharie and Otsego will host seed swaps on Saturday, Jan. 28.
According to a media release, held on the last Saturday in January, National Seed Swap Day is designed to conserve and promote crop diversity in local communities.
The event in Otsego County will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St.
In Schoharie County, the event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Middleburgh Library at, 323 Main St. in Middleburgh.
Seed selections will likely include vegetables, herbs and flowers.
Bringing seeds to swap is encouraged but not mandatory.
