Farmers' Museum to offer holiday weekend event

COOPERSTOWN — Thanksgiving at the Farm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, at The Farmers’ Museum.
Although there is no charge for admission, a donation of $10 per family or $5 per individual is requested. All donations will benefit The Farmers’ Museum’s education programs.
According to a media release, the recreated 19th-century country village will feature blacksmiths forging cooking utensils at the Blacksmith Shop and coffee being roasted at Bump Tavern. The printer will produce historic recipes using a 19th-century printing press. Lippitt Farmhouse interpreters will talk about traditional cooking methods and recipes. The pharmacy exhibit in the Main Barn features medications from a bygone era designed to help aid digestion.
Younger visitors will be directed to the Heritage-breed turkeys, other farm animals and activities and craft projects in Filer’s Corners Schoolhouse.
The Crossroads Café will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Farmers’ Museum Store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 24.
Face masks are required in any indoor settings on the museum grounds.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
