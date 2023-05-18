WORCESTER — The Catskill Community Players production of “Office Hours,” described in a media release as a fast-paced comedy by Norm Foster, will open Friday night on the Wieting Theater stage at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
As the play unfolds on a Friday afternoon, it follows six scenarios set in six offices in a big city. Each story is seemingly unrelated to the next, yet somehow connected by small details.
Segments include The Reporter, The Pitch, The Agent, The Visit, The Dismissal, and The Analyst. The play’s 16 characters are all intent on holding their lives together while keeping reality at bay, and their denials are reportedly achingly funny.
“Office Hours” is directed by Nancy Bondurant-Couch.
The cast includes Michael Breglia, Ben Friedell, Diana Friedell, Maria Johnson, Lee Latimer, Caitlin Liberati, Rebecca Maeder-Chien, Ben Magill, Andy Puritz, Charlie Riemann, Diane Stammel, and Laurie Wehmeyer.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
Visit catskillplayers.org for more information and tickets.
