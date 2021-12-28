Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.