First Day Hikes, some with food drives, will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, at four state parks and four other locations throughout The Daily Star’s coverage area.
The annual state-wide event is sponsored by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Preservation and Department of Environmental Conservation.
According to a media release, the following hikes are described as family-friendly and typically range from one-to-five miles depending on location and conditions.
At Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield, a hike will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The one-mile self-guided hike will be through woods and along the shoreline of Otsego Lake. The first 100 participants will receive a First Day Hike keepsake. Hikers are to meet at Sleeping Lion Trail Head near Hyde Hall.
Call 607-547-8662 for more information.
At Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens, a hike and food drive will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. After the easy-paced guided hike around the lake participants may warm themselves by the fire in Briggs Pavilion.
Call 607-432-2114 for more information.
At Bowman Lake State Park in Oxford, a 2.8 mile hike on the Kopac Trail will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hikers will meet in the pavilion parking area below the nature center.
A food drive will be held in conjunction with the hike to help local food pantries. Canned foods and non-perishable items are suggested.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all participants.
Call 607-334-2718 for more information.
At Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim a hike will begin at 11 a.m. for individuals 8 and older. Hikers will meet at the park office and proceed to explore the open fields and deep forests and views of the Schoharie Valley and Blenheim-Gilboa Reservoir. Two hikes will be offered, an easy three-mile loop or moderately difficult five-mile hike.
Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.
Call 518-827-8690 for more information and to register.
A guided hike will begin at 9 a.m. at Texas School State Forest in New Lisbon. Participants are to meet in the parking area on Jones Road across from the Trailhead sign.
Call Forest Ranger Erin Petit at 315-778-4107 for more information.
A hike at Vroman’s Nose with the Catskill Mountain Club will begin at 6:15 a.m.
Participants will see the New Year in with a sunrise hike overlooking the old farmland in the valley below. Participants are to meet at 264 Mill Valley Road in Middleburgh.
Call Robert Moses at 607-746-3645 or email rmoses@delhitel.net for more information.
Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne will be the site of a 1.5 mile First Day Hike beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors are welcome to shorten or extend their hike.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information.
A hike of Kelly Hollow Trail in Middletown with the Catskill Mountain Club will begin at 11 a.m. for those who register by Thursday, Dec. 30.
The trail features rocky streams, waterfalls, coniferous and deciduous forests and an abandoned beaver pond. Participants are welcome to bring lunch or snacks to have at the lean-to with nearby privy.
Call Howard Raab at 845-586-3112 or email him at howardjraab@gmail.com for more information and to register.
