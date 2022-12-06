DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will join other chapters around the globe on Sunday, Dec. 11, to observe the 26th annual Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting.
According to a media release, this year, because of lessened COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony will be held in-person at Unitarian Universalist Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. For those unable to attend, a Zoom option will be available for which registration is required.
Sunday’s ceremony will unite families and friends around the globe in a ceremony honoring children who have died from any cause. It transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious and political boundaries.
Beginning in New Zealand, candles will be lit at 7 p.m. local time. From there, the worldwide ceremony produces a virtual 24-hour wave of light moving from one time zone to another. The event provides a time for families to remember their departed children, and may help to make the holiday season more bearable. Anyone who has lost a child of any age is welcome to attend, as well as grandparents, siblings and other close relatives and friends.
Participants are encouraged to arrive at the church between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m., and are welcome to bring a small picture of their child. The photo will be placed behind one of the individual votive candles that will be arranged on a memory table. During the ceremony, each family will be invited to light the candle honoring their loved one.
The Oneonta program will include a variety of music, poetry, personal stories, and a memory photo presentation set to music. Candles will be provided.
Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Additionally, local artist David Geer has been commissioned to create original hand-painted ornaments for each family to personalize with their child’s name. The ornaments are a gift from the Oneonta Chapter of TCF.
While not required, participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other seasonal diseases.
Visit www.tcfoneonta.org or call 607-746-7396 for more information.
