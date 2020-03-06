4-H camp operation accredited by ACA
ARBOR HILL — The American Camp Association has awarded 4-H Camp Shankitunk accredited camp status for the 2020 season.
According to a media release, 4-H Camp Shankitunk submitted to a review of its operation by the ACA that included staff qualifications, training and emergency management practices and was found to be in compliance with the highest standards.
“4-H Camp Shankitunk and ACA form a partnership that promotes summers of growth and fun in an environment committed to safety,” said Camp Director Corrine Tompkins, adding “ACA accreditation demonstrates our commitment to quality camp programming.”
4-H Camp Shankitunk, founded in 1927, is in Arbor Hill, near Delhi. The camp operates from June to August and offers five one-week sessions of day or overnight camping for youths ages 6 to 16.
First-time campers and their families are reminded of the open house to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Tours of the facilities will be included along with a meet-and-greet with staff who will also be available to answer any questions.
Call 607-865-6531 or visit www.campshankitunk.org for more information.
