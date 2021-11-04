The following winners were announced by Oneonta Rotary following the Halloween parade in the city held Sunday, Oct. 31.
BEST FLOAT
Hampshire House
BEST GROUP
First, OFO Head Start; second, Otsego Homeschool Community; third, Eagle Towing & Recovery.
GREATER PLAINS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Addison Nelligan, red fox; Easton Nelligan, flying squirrel; and Avalon Hermann, lady bug.
RIVERSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Chase Wiedeman, scary goblin and Evan Wiedeman, Mandalorian.
VALLEYVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Natana Miller, purple princess; Aurora Conklin, reindeer; Ben Reasu, astronaut; Shun Harie, college graduate; and Isabella Hinkley, bear.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND
Aiden Swanberry, Colonel Sanders; Ava McIntire, ranch dressing;
Rafael Goodlife, white haired character dressed in black; Melanie Bitterman, zombie; and Tony Cui, Dark Angel.
HIGH SCHOOL BAND
Maia Woertendyke, Maleficent; Makya Morrison, Joker; Aidan Dugan, Donkey Kong; Andrew Webb and Matt Rubin, toothbrush and toothpaste; and Colin Fletcher-Foster, soviet.
