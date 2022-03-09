HARTWICK COLLEGE — Free musical events will be hosted for the public this semester on the Hartwick College campus by its Department of Music. Attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances.
According to a media release, March will include concerts by the Hartwick College Wind Ensemble, Choir and Chamber Choir in Anderson Theater.
The first performance, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, will feature a presentation by the Foreman Institute of Creative and Performing Arts. Composer and electro-acoustic violist Martha Mooke will perform with the Hartwick College Wind Ensemble directed by Director of Instrumental Music and Artist-in-Residence Andrew Pease.
The Hartwick College Choir and Chamber Choir will present “Meditations on Spring and American Heritage” directed by Visiting Assistant Professor and Artist in-Residence Steven Nanni at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
In April, events will range from junior and senior recitals to faculty performances and featured guests.
Wind ensemble, rock and jazz combos, instrumental chamber ensembles and choral performances will follow in May.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/9czmwk93 or contact Brooke Chilson at music@hartwick.edu or 607-431-4800 for more information and a full schedule of performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.