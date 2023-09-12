COOPERSTOWN — A Harvest Festival will be held at The Farmers’ Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17.
According to a media release, the celebration of autumn’s bounty started in 1978. The family-friendly event has grown to become a regional and seasonal favorite, bringing together performers, artisans and vendors.
Members of the Catskill Puppet Theater will be among the performers and will present “Hiawatha” at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Children are encouraged to visit the crafts table where they will be able to make corn husk dolls, paper strip pumpkins and autumn greeting cards. There will also be face painting, scavenger hunts, and a children’s hay bale maze. Outdoor games will include cornhole, nine pins and traditional 19th-century games.
At the Farmstead, cider pressing, corn shelling and grinding, and as well as horse-drawn wagon rides will be featured. In the blacksmith shop, children will see how metal is shaped by hammering molding clay which has the feel of hammering hot steel. Authentic tintype photographs will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weather permitting.
The Blacksmith Shop, Print Shop, and Farmhouse will all be open to visitors with interpreters performing 19th century trades and labor to include the harvesting of potatoes.
Hinman Hollow Sport Training will present canine agility and obedience demonstrations.
Artisans will demonstrate rope making, coopering, spinning and fiber arts. Visitors will also find quilters, a jeweler, woodworkers, a porcelain painter, bakers, maple producers, and artists all engaged in their crafts.
An abundance of foods from the season’s harvest awaits festival-goers including roasted corn from Our Green Acres, sausage from Beckmann’s, desserts from Kings Kakery, and Greek cuisine from The Grapevine (Sunday only). Homemade pies and baked goods will be provided by members of the Otsego County Pomona Grange.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
