Free webinar set by Helios Care
ONEONTA — Helios Care will offer the free webinar “Start The Conversation: Thinking and Talking About Future Health Care Decisions,” in support of National Health Care Decisions Day at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
According to a media release, Challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic also prompted the need for the presentation so that individuals receive the care they want if and when they need it.
Helios Care team members will lead participants through the advanced care planning process including how to start the conversation with loved ones. Topics to be covered include who will speak for patients if they are unable to speak for themselves and how to provide peace of mind to all involved in the process.
Presenters include Director of Access Kelly McGraw, Palliative Care Nurse Practioner Gail P. Ciccarello, Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule and Director of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services Tammy Christman.
Registration is available at www.helioscare.org/conversation.
Call Alicia Fish at 607-643-1199 for more information including the opportunity to schedule an interview with a Helios Care staff member to discuss the topic in more detail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.