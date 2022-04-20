Airborne diseases to be compared
DOWNTOWN — The medical staff at A.O. Fox Hospital will present an Alexander F. Carson Lecture Series program “TB and COVID-19: A Tale of Two Pandemics,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
The lecture will be presented by Dr. Richard E. Chaisson, professor of medicine, epidemiology and international health at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health.
According to a media release, Chaisson, who has studied the treatment and prevention of global infectious diseases for more than 35 years, will explore the history of two airborne infectious diseases, COVID-19 and the 1993 tuberculosis global health emergency and highlight lessons learned – and not learned – from attempts to contain them.
Chaisson, also the director of Johns Hopkins Center for Tuberculosis Research and the Center for AIDS Research, notes in the release that TB reportedly results in 1.5 million deaths per year and, before COVID-19, was the leading infectious cause of death globally.
Guests will be required to complete screening checks as they enter the building and wear masks.
