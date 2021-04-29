Talk by specialist to address lupus
NORWICH — UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital will present a Zoom talk on lupus led by rheumatology specialist Dr. Henda Bouali from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
According to a media release, future topics in what has been named the Lunchtime Learning series, will include gout, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, all chronic conditions.
“The topics we’ve chosen are relevant to many men and women in our community, whether they suffer from one of these conditions personally or know someone who does. These virtual conversations are an opportunity for them to learn about these chronic diseases from experts in the field, as well as get to know these medical providers outside of an exam room,” Vice President of Service Coordination and Development Chris Kisacky stated in the release.
Contact Melissa Stagnaro at 607-337-4183 or melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org for more information and to register.
