Organization to offer free online programs
The Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer free virtual education programs throughout its 17-county area in April, including one for caregivers related to the coronavirus. The coverage area includes the counties of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie.
According to a media release, each program lasts about one hour and will allow participants to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Program topics include Coronavirus Tips for Dementia Caregivers, the 10 Signs of Alzheimer's, Dementia Conversations, Effective Communication Strategies, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, Living with Alzheimer's: Younger Onset; Meaningful Engagement, Activities at Home, Recognizing and Coping with Caregiver Stress and Understanding Alzheimer's, Dementia and Related Behaviors.
The organization also offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends may ask questions, receive advice and find support.
Additional guidance is also being offered to families at alz.org/COVID19. The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 also offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
Visit alz.org/crf to view the schedule of programs and to register.
