 Screening Coach plans stop in area

STAMFORD — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be outside Tops Supermarket on Main Street in Stamford from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15. 

Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.

Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.

Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and an  appointment.

