Vaccination clinic set for Thursday
SCHENEVUS — The Otsego County Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Schenevus Central School from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The school is at 159 Main St. in Schenevus. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to individuals 12 and older.
According to a media release, as of Aug. 15, according to the website ny.gov/vaccine, 64% of Otsego County residents 18 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 56.7% of the total population have had at least one dose.
Otsego County numbers trail the state numbers of 74.6% of New Yorkers 18 and older and 62.6% of the total population.
More than 33,800 people who live in Otsego County have reportedly received a COVID vaccine.
Registration for the clinic is available online at otsegocounty.com or by calling 607-547-4230.
The Community Foundation of Otsego County is supporting the work of the Otsego County Department of Health by promoting its clinics and offering incentives with local businesses to speople who get vaccinated. Individuals vaccinated at the Schenevus clinic will be entered to win a $50 gift card from Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta.
