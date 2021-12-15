Vaccination clinic set for Thursday
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals 18 and older from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
First or second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available to walk-ins only.
Moderna boosters will be available to those who register at https://tinyurl.com/mutfj5mp. A copy of one’s vaccination record should be brought to the clinic to prove eligibility for the booster.
Call 607-832-5200 for more information.
