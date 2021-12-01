COVID vaccination clinic set for walk-ins
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network will have a COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic for community members – including children – from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Bassett Medical Center’s outpatient clinic building in Cooperstown.
No appointments are needed nor does one need to be an established Bassett Healthcare Network patient to participate.
The clinic will offer boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson; first- and second-dose Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 17; and flu shots.
Patients should bring their vaccination cards and prescription insurance card(s) with them to the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.