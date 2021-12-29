FoxCare to have vaccination clinic
EAST ONEONTA — FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta will have a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
According to a media release, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 first, second and booster dose shots will be available in addition to the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots.
The clinic is open to the public without appointment. Recipients do not need to be established Bassett patients.
Patients should bring their insurance prescription cards and vaccination cards.
Patients may read and complete the consent form online ahead of time at https://tinyurl.com/ykbf5kh5
Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for booster eligibility criteria. COVID-19 vaccinations are provided at no cost.
