Free HIV testing to be available locally
Family Planning of South Central New York will offer free rapid HIV testing and counseling daily through Friday, Dec. 10, at its medical centers at 37 Dietz St. in Oneonta and 5 Cortland St. in Norwich. Services will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday only at 130 North St. in Walton.
Call the Binghamton office at 607-723-5130 or visit fpscny.org for more information.
Vaccination clinic set for Thursday
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals 18 and older on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
Johnson & Johnson and Moderna first or second dose vaccines will only be available to walk-ins from 1 to 2 p.m.
Moderna boosters will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. to those who register at https://tinyurl.com/yc5xprbk.
A copy of previous vaccine records will be required to prove eligibility for the booster.
Call DCPH at 607-832-5200 for more information.
