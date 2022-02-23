Cancer prevention program to be held
Eating Well for Cancer Prevention, a collaborative community event in recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St.
According to a media release, emphasis will be placed on two cancer prevention tools, eating a healthy diet and early detection.
Rebecca Hess of the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region will lead a talk and share an educational slide show.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties Nutrition Educator Kimberly Ferstler will demonstrate how to make and provide samples of a dish made with budget friendly ingredients using typical kitchen tools.
Information on the basics of colon cancer and no-cost screening services available from the Cancer Services Program will also be included.
Those who are between 40 and 64 are especially encouraged to attend.
Register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/EatingWellForCancerPrevention_243.
Contact Kimberly at 518-234-4303, ext. 120 or kmf239@cornell.edu for more information.
Visitation at hospital no longer limited
WALTON — Previously limited, visitation hours have been extended at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.
Patients who do not have COVID-19 may have up to two visitors at a time. Visitors must be 18 older, must wear masks at all times and will be screened for symptoms and possible COVID-19 exposure before entering the building.
COVID-19 patients may have virtual visits.
Call 607-865-2100 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.