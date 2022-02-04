Limited visitation begins at area hospital
WALTON — Because reports indicate that the percentage of COVID cases has begun to decrease, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital began offering limited visitation for non-COVID positive hospitalized patients Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. One visitor at a time, per patient will be allowed. Visitors must be 18 or older.
All visitors will need to wear KN95 masks which will be available at the hospital if needed. Visitors will be required to go through a screening process before entering the building.
Visitors may direct any questions or concerns regarding visitation to a nursing supervisor.
