Flu shot clinics to be held in area
COOPERSTOWN — Flu shot clinics will be offered from 8:20 to 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 21, and 28, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown to established Bassett patients only 18 and older.
A drive-thru clinic will be held from noon until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bassett’s Delhi Health Center at 460 Andes Road in Delhi.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling 607-547-7973 in Cooperstown and 607-746-0550 in Delhi.
A public flu shot clinic will be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi. Call 607-746-0525 for an appointment.
According to a media release, those with insurance should bring their insurance card with them. If self-paying, patients should expect to pay between $40 and $72.
All participants are required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
More information is available at bassett.org/2020fluclinics, www.cdc.gov and healthny.gov.
