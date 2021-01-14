Bassett schedules COVID-19 testing
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the state Department of Health, will again offer free COVID-19 rapid testing specifically for individuals who have no symptoms of the virus, but who wish to be tested.
According to a media release, testing will be offered from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 20, at Bassett Medical Center at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown.
Appointments are required and should be made before the day of testing by calling 607-547-7973.
As further stated in the release, because of shortages of COVID-19 testing and supplies, COVID-19 tests are being performed at Bassett locations for individuals in the region who have symptoms of infection (fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, diarrhea, severe headache, or loss of taste/smell); require testing before a medical procedure and are employees with suspected COVID-19 exposures.
Those who believe they have symptoms of the coronavirus and need to be tested may call Bassett’s COVID-19 resource line at 607-547-5555. If it is determined that individuals meet the criteria for testing at a Bassett location, they will be given an appointment.
The release also included an update regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccine supply at Bassett Healthcare Network is reported to be limited at this time.
Requests for appointments have exceeded the amount of vaccine provided to Bassett by the state and clinics are fully booked.
When more vaccines become available from the state, the state’s scheduling portal for Bassett locations authorized as a vaccination site, will be updated.
Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 and Bassett’s social media pages for updates on vaccination clinics as they become available.
