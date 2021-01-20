Rides available to vaccination clinics
Getthere, a program of the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, announced in a media release that transportation to COVID-19 vaccination clinics for clients living in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, as well as Broome and Tioga, will be provided to those unable to get there on their own.
Interested individuals may call 855-373-4040 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays to speak with a mobility and transportation advocate about scheduling rides.
