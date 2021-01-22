Pandemic helpline available for free
Free, confidential and anonymous help is available to anyone feeling stressed by the ongoing global pandemic.
According to a media release from the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, the NY Project Hope Emotional Support Helpline operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The number is 844-864-9314.
In addition to the helpline, educational resource materials and referrals are also available.
As further stated in the release, understanding one’s reactions and emotions may help to manage and cope with adapting to life during COVID-19.
Visit nyprojecthope.org for more information.
