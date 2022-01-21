Screening Coach headed to SS Mall
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at Southside Mall on state Route 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to uninsured or underinsured women age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Before boarding the mobile screening unit, patients will have their temperatures taken, need to wear facemasks and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to proceed with their appointment. Staff will direct them to an appropriate screening location. Visit bassett.org/safe-care for more information.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP to schedule the required appointment.
