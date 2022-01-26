Booster shot clinic set at area campus
SUNY COBLESKILL — COVID-19 booster shots will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the gymnasium of Bouck Hall on the SUNY Cobleskill campus.
According to a media release, in partnership with the Schoharie County Department of Health, the clinic is open to students, staff and the public.
Appointments may be made to receive the Pfizer or Moderna booster at www.cobleskill.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.