Facts about cancer to be presented online
A free “Get the Facts about Cancer” Zoom presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
According to a media release, information about breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer, how to reduce the risks and why screening is important will be presented. How to determine availability for free cancer screenings through the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region will also be covered.
The Zoom link will be made available to those who register at tinyurl.com/1f0548y5.
